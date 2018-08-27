Something to look forward to: After thin bezels and notches, could the next design trend in the world of smartphones will be triple camera setups? It’s something Huawei has used in its handsets, and it appears LG is following the Chinese company’s lead with its upcoming V40 ThinQ.

Rumors that LG’s next flagship would feature five cameras and a high screen-to-body ratio first surfaced in July and appear to have been confirmed in a set of renders that arrived last week. Now, more renders have leaked, giving us another glimpse of the handset LG hopes will help it compete with the industry big hitters.

The new renders, which come courtesy of @OnLeaks and /Leaks (Slashleaks) are based on 3D factory CAD files. They show a notch that’s slightly slimmer than those in the iPhone X and Google’s Pixel 3, a circular rear fingerprint reader that's appeared in LG’s last few phones, and the three rear cameras. Unlike the vertical setup in Huawei’s P20 Pro or the square array found in the upcoming Mate 20, the V40’s rear cameras are aligned horizontally in the center of the phone.

The V40 ThinQ will also feature the largest display of any LG handset to date. Its 6.3-inch screen is 0.3 inches larger than the V30 and V35, though the reduced bezels mean there’s only a small increase in the overall footprint (158.8 x 75.8 x 7.8 mm).

We can also see the 3.5mm jack—expect this to be another LG device to feature Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio—and two front-facing cameras. No word on internal specs, but the presence of a flagship Snapdragon 845 seems certain. The price and release date remain unknown, but a September unveiling (perhaps at IFA) and an October launch seem likely.