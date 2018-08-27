Highly anticipated: After teasing fans with a strange Twitch stream that spat out a seemingly-random array of symbols, letters, and numbers, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red kicked off a full, 48-minute demo of the highly-anticipated game to the public. You can watch livestream VODs of the gameplay now, or wait for the archived footage to hit the web later today.

If you've been following Cyberpunk 2077 for as many years as I have, you've probably been eager to feast your eyes on actual gameplay - the highly-anticipated title was kept under-wraps by developer CD Projekt Red since its teaser trailer debuted back in 2013.

However, the developer finally broke the silence at E3 2018, showing off a brief in-engine trailer for the game to the public, and a private 50-minute demo to the press. While this re-reveal was welcome news to long-time fans, many still wanted to see the game in action.

Some expected a gameplay trailer to show up at Gamescom, but it seems CD Projekt Red had other plans.

After teasing users with a strange Twitch stream today that simply spat out a series of characters, the game's full-length demo -- previously only shown off behind closed doors -- kicked off, much to the surprise of fans.

The demo is fast-paced and shows off a fairly wide range of game content - you'll see combat sequences, driving, dialogue, and even the installation of "Cyberware" augmentations in main character V's body.

While the demo livestream is over as of writing, you can watch an archived version of the footage above via the official Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel.