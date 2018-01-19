It was just over two months ago when Razer unveiled its first-ever smartphone, the gamer-focused Razer Phone. Now, rumors have surfaced claiming that the successor could arrive this September, possibly at IFA 2018. Additionally, it could be unveiled alongside the Project Linda laptop first shown off at CES.

According to an “internal source” at Razer who spoke to FrAndroid, the Razer Phone 2 is set to arrive the same month as the Berlin-based IFA, which suggests the handset will debut at the consumer electronics and home appliances trade show.

The Razer phone was praised for its 120Hz screen, 4,000 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers certified by THX. But the disappointing camera and lack of water-resistance let it down in some people’s eyes. No word on what we’ll see in the next version, but expect Razer to address these complaints.

Razer used the recent CES event to showcase its Project Linda concept—a modified Razer Blade containing a dock for the Razer Phone where you’d normally find a touchpad. As Linda is a “dumb laptop” consisting of little more than a chassis and a screen, you’re essentially using the phone’s power to turn it into an Android laptop.

FrAndroid’s source says Razer execs will be deciding whether to move Linda from the concept stage to production within the next few days, but such a move does look to be on the cards. In a tweet to popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee, a.k.a. MKBHD, company CEO Min-Liang Tan suggested it might happen.

Well I could do something about that I think.... — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) January 16, 2018