Why it matters: LG just confirmed it will unveil its V40 ThinQ flagship on October 3. The press invite tagline doesn't leave much to the imagination, all but confirming it'll ship with five cameras onboard.

LG on Thursday sent out press invites to a media event scheduled for October 3 where it plans to formally introduce its next flagship smartphone, the LG V40 ThinQ.

The invite’s tagline reads “Take 5. Come and see what’s next” and includes the date, time (5:00 p.m.) and location (New York City). Earlier rumors suggested the phone would ship with five total cameras (three around back and two front-facing shooters) and that’s likely confirmed with the “Take 5” line.

LG’s V40 isn’t the only upcoming smartphone to feature three rear-facing cameras. Leaked renders of the OnePlus T6 suggest it’ll also have three cameras on the back as well as a fingerprint sensor integrated into the front display. Huawei’s upcoming Mate 20 series is also expected to have three rear cameras.

Most believe the V40 will feature a 6.3-inch notched display with thin bezels that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC. The handset is also expected to come equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Hi-Fi Quad DAC as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

While impressive specs, it realistically won’t be enough to stand out from the crowd and convince droves of buyers to forego new devices from Samsung and Apple this holiday season.