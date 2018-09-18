If you're in your late twenties or early thirties, you've probably noticed that quite a few of your favorite childhood cartoons are being re-made as live-action shows.

"Titans" is one example of this. The series is expected to launch on DC's new "DC Universe" streaming platform October 12, and it will be based on the original Teen Titans cartoon - but with a much darker atmosphere.

Soon, Avatar: The Last Airbender could be getting the same treatment. On Twitter today, streaming giant Netflix announced that it will be producing an exclusive, "reimagined" live-action version of the show for its platform.

A reimagined, live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series is coming to Netflix!



(ᴄᴏɴᴄᴇᴘᴛ ᴀʀᴛ ʙʏ Jᴏʜɴ Sᴛᴀᴜʙ) pic.twitter.com/YsMoE4UguV — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 18, 2018

Not much is known about the upcoming show at the moment. All we really have to go on is a piece of concept art provided by Netflix's "See What's Next" Twitter account, and confirmation that the show's original creators -- Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko -- will be at the helm of this reboot.

AND I can confirm that the original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will be back to take on the live action. THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN TRAINING FOR ALL THESE YEARS. https://t.co/Pi5M1TDTZc — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 18, 2018

We don't know which characters the story will focus on, nor do we know how different the show will be regarding tone and atmosphere compared to the original series.

As such, it's tough to say whether or not Netflix's live-action version will live up to the nostalgic memories many have of the show.

Regardless, it doesn't matter much right now. As of writing, Netflix hasn't announced a release date (or even a release year) for the live-action Avatar remake, so it could still be quite a ways off.