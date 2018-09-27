Highly anticipated: The launch of Fallout 76 is just around the corner and Bethesda is prepping servers for a beta next month. The game will be the first multiplayer Fallout game in franchise history and the studio would like it to go smooth as silk. It announced the start dates for the beta test and dropped a video of the opening today.

Bethesda announced dates for the upcoming Fallout 76 "Break-it Early Test Application” (B.E.T.A., get it?). Xbox One users will get the first crack starting on Tuesday, October 23. PlayStation 4 and PC will have to wait a week longer as those tests will begin on October 30.

Only those who have pre-ordered the game can participate in the early testing. Players interested in getting in on it can register at Bethesda’s website. A redemption code is required at sign up, which should have been sent in a pre-order confirmation email or receipt. A Bethesda account is also needed. After entering the redemption code, players will be contacted before the B.E.T.A. starts with instructions on how to jump in on it.

Bethesda says they will not be running the servers non-stop. “During the B.E.T.A. one of our primary goals is to stress test and break the game,” the studio says in its FAQ. “As such, the servers will not be running 24/7; instead, they’ll be online during targeted timeframes so we can get as many people as possible playing at the same time.”

In addition to announcing the test dates, Bethesda posted a video of the opening of the game (above). Don’t worry — no spoilers. It is basically a variation on the "War Never Changes" speech we get at the beginning of every Fallout Game.

Fallout 76 launches November 14 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Keep in mind, as we reported earlier, Fallout 76 will not be available through Steam. PC players can purchase it directly through Bethesda’s store.