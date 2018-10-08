What just happened? HyperX has answered to gamers wanting a wireless version of its well known Cloud series of headsets. The Cloud MIX adds Bluetooth capabilities and keeps all of the positive features found within the series.

Gamers have praised the HyperX Cloud 2 headset as well as several other similar models. Today, HyperX is introducing the Cloud MIX as its first ever Bluetooth gaming headset.

Taking many of the design elements of the Cloud 2 and Cloud Alpha headsets, the Cloud MIX features 40mm drivers for accurate sound production. A frequency response of 10Hz to 40,000Hz with total harmonic distortion of less than 2 percent offers clarity for gamers.

One of the more notable features is the choice between two microphone options. The noise-canceling detachable boom mic is TeamSpeak and Discord Certified for chat, but there is also a built-in mic to offer a more mobile-friendly option. It is possible to take phone calls on the Cloud MIX using the built-in mic and allow for mobile gaming without walking around wearing a boom mic.

On the bottom of the cans, there is a volume rocker, power button, Micro USB port, and 3.5mm jacks for boom mic and optional wired audio connection just in case you run out of battery. At 20 hours of battery life, that should be good for at least a few lengthy gaming sessions.

When not using the Bluetooth 4.2 option, a 1.3m audio cable is included with with an additional 2m extension cable. The charging cable measures in at 0.5m so as not to leave extra wiring coiled up on your desk when charging.

HyperX is making the Cloud MIX available now exclusively at Best Buy in the United States. The Bluetooth headset carries a suggested price of $199.99.