Why it matters: Real-time strategy fans and 90’s gamers were overjoyed last month when EA announced plans to remaster the Command and Conquer games. Now, the company has revealed more details about the project: both the original Command and Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and the excellent Red Alert, plus all their expansions, are being updated for the modern era.

EA producer Jim Vessella explained in a C&C subreddit that both base games along with the Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and Aftermath expansion packs would be bundled into a single remastered collection. And unlike the Rivals mobile title announced at E3, there won’t be any microtransactions.

The updated version of Command and Conquer will be handled by Petroglyph Games. Fittingly, the studio includes many of the original developers from Westwood Studios, which created the C&C series. The devs founded Petroglyph after EA closed Westwood in 2003. Frank Klepacki, the composer behind the original’s memorable scores, is coming onboard as composer and audio director for the remasters.

Vessella also said that Lemon Sky Studios would “help bring these original games to 4k glory.” He added that the company is one of the premier art studios in the world, with a unique speciality in remastering classic RTS titles.

“We’re eager to provide an experience that takes advantage of enhanced connectivity, graphics features, and other technology improvements that weren’t around back in 1995,” wrote Command & Conquer co-creator and Petroglyph co-founder Joe Bostic. “As we begin to craft the plan that will kick off the development phase of the project I’m eager to hear what else fans are looking for. If you could turn back the clock, what would you have wanted in the original C&C games?”

It will be some time before we see these games arrive — work hasn’t even started on them yet — but it’s certainly something to look forward to.