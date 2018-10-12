Why it matters: Remember the disappointment you felt when EA revealed that the new Command and Conquer game—Rivals—was a mobile title filled with microtransactions? But here's some good news for those longing to experience remastered versions of the original C&C games: Electronic Arts has revealed it is exploring the idea.

Posting on the C&C subreddit, EA producer Jim Vessella, who worked on several games from the franchise, including Command and Conquer 3 and Red Alert 3, said the company has heard fans’ pleas and was planning to remaster the brilliant originals.

"Following the reveal of Rivals, we heard you loud and clear: the Command & Conquer community also wants to see the franchise return to PC. And as a fan of C&C for over 20 years, I couldn’t agree more," Vessella wrote. "With that in mind we’ve been exploring some exciting ideas regarding remastering the classic PC games, and already have the ball rolling on our first effort to celebrate the upcoming 25th Year Anniversary."

Vassella said he was eager to hear fans’ feedback, and that it would influence EA’s thoughts “for PC and what comes next.” He said the company will be talking to fans in a variety of ways over the next few weeks and asked people to share their opinions on the subreddit in the meantime.

The 25th anniversary of the first Command and Conquer isn’t until 2020, so we may have a while to wait before seeing any remastered versions. But as someone who lost countless hours to the beloved RTS game in the mid-90s, I’d be happy to wait that long for a top-quality remaster. Best of all, Vassella has confirmed that any remasters won’t follow in Rivals’ footsteps and include microtransactions.

Other than at E3, the last time Command and Conquer made headlines was when the Russian embassy tweeted screenshots from C&C: Generals to warn of Syrian extremists back in 2016.

