Something to look forward to: We suspected that Qualcomm’s 2019 flagship smartphone SoC, the Snapdragon 8150, would be unveiled next month. Now, the company has all but confirmed this in an invite, which suggests it will be shown off on December 4.

Even with the announcement less than two weeks away, there’s still speculation over what the next Snapdragon will be called. Being the successor to 845, the obvious choice seems like the 850 or 855, but it’s looking increasingly likely that Qualcomm is defying expectations and going with the Snapdragon 8150 name.

The new chip, whatever it’s called, will be unveiled at Qualcomm’s annual summit in Hawaii. The firm just sent out media invites for the event, where it launched the Snapdragon 845 last year. Like that SoC, we can expect to see the successor powering the majority of next year’s flagship Android smartphones.

Like Huawei’s Kirin 980 and Apple’s A12 Bionic, the Snapdragon 8150 is built on the 7nm FinFET process. Recently leaked AnTuTu benchmarks put it above both those processors, though Apple’s chip came out higher in some early Geekbench scores.

The 8150 is expected to feature a three-core configuration of 1+3+4: one high-performance Cortex-A76 core clocked at 2.84GHz, three medium A76 cores running at 2.4GHz, and four energy-efficient low-performance Cortex-A55 cores at 1.78GHz. It’s also set to feature an Adreno 640 GPU, and overall efficiency will be increased by 20 percent.

It’s believed that the first smartphone to launch with the chip will be Samsung’s Galaxy S10, though Chinese company Royole’s foldable FlexPai phone is also said to sport the Snapdragon 8150. We might even see it used in future Windows on ARM devices.

This is the "world's first foldable screen phone" released by Rouyu Technology, which will use the Snapdragon 8150 processor, but its design is very rough, just to seize the "first", this is a futures product. pic.twitter.com/M0v9o2z0Bw — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 31, 2018