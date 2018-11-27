Facepalm: I’m all for producing a high-end version of a handset but I have no interest in paying substantially more for said device to cover the licensing rights because an exotic car maker’s name is plastered on it.

OnePlus on Tuesday announced a partnership with British automotive manufacturer McLaren that, in all likelihood, will result in a limited edition co-branded smartphone.

The “Salute to Speed” launch event is scheduled to take place on December 11 at 9:30 a.m. GMT at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK. Details on what exactly to expect are non-existent although based on a URL that redirects to OnePlus’ landing page for the event, it’ll likely be a souped up variant of the OnePlus 6T.

This isn’t the first time a phone manufacturer has partnered with a member of the automotive industry. Huawei’s Porsche Design series is perhaps the most current example but we’ve seen handsets sporting the Lamborghini and Ferrari name in the past.

If there’s one thing I like just as much – or maybe more – than technology, it is cars. Even still, I’ve never quite understood the tie-in between the two. Aside from the pure marketing play of both industries making “quality” or “fast” products, smartphones and vehicles don’t have anything in common.

OnePlus is known for producing affordable handsets so hopefully, they'll somewhat adhere to that way of thinking with their upcoming device.

Thumbnail courtesy Gustavo Fadel, Shutterstock