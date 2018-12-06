Why it matters: The Game Awards will air at 5:30pm Pacific on numerous platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and others. Rather than tracking down one of those feeds, feel free to watch the YouTube stream right here on TechSpot.

We already know the nominees of this years Game Awards. Tonight at 5:30pm PST we will get to see who comes out on top. Big titles vying for the "best" in several categories include Marvel's Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed Origins, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Detroit: Become Human, and Life is Strange 2.

In addition to all the awards being presented, host and creator of The Game Awards Geoff Keighley tweeted that more than 10 never announced titles will be making an appearance. Rumors are that new entries in the Aliens and Dragon Age franchises will debut.

"There are going to be a ton of games that will be announced in the show that will go live that night."

Keighley also told GamesIndustry.biz that there will be a "ton" of games that will be announced during the show and then launched straight after as a way to keep viewers further engaged.

Some of the elements I want to add are also experiential things in and around the event. The core two-to-three hour awards show, I think we have a pretty good model for that. But what could we be doing after or before the show? There are tens of millions of people watching around the world – what do they do afterwards? The thing we found is that people just want to go play games, and you’ll see this year that there are a ton of new games that are available inside of the show and afterwards. The Game Awards is going to be a great night, but there is going to be a ton to do online afterwards. Smash Bros. is coming out, there are going to be a ton of games that will be announced in the show that will go live that night.

If you have not yet voted on your favorite games, there is still time (as of this writing) to do so at The Game Awards website.