In context: A feel-good story involving actor Ryan Reynolds and a Twitter prankster is likely little more than a clever marketing ploy from Marvel. The obvious tie-in with Aviation Gin (a company Reynolds represents), Whois information and the user's sudden appearance on Twitter all suggest an elaborate hoax.

Marvel last week published the debut trailer for Avengers: Endgame, revealing for the first time the official title of the flick. The motion picture studio "apparently" didn't perform due diligence with regard to marketing as it neglected to register the domains AvengersEndgame.com and AvengersEndgameMovie.com.

Someone else reportedly snapped up the URLs and redirected them to the Deadpool website (they now redirect to this YouTube video).

The story doesn’t end there, however, as Ryan Reynolds himself apparently sent the prankster a gift to express his appreciation of the deed. Now, the Twitter user in question is looking to trade the gift for two tickets to the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Package from @VancityReynolds just arrived! Wow! This thing is beautiful!!!

... And I will trade it immediately for 2 tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere! Any takers? pic.twitter.com/RPoEjBOJbl — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 14, 2018



It’s a fun story for what’s probably going to be a pretty dull week in the lead-up to Christmas… that is, if it’s legit. The whole thing seems a bit too convenient and personally smells more like an elaborate marketing ploy than anything else. A Whois search for the domains show they were registered on April 27, the same day Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters. Coincidence?

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.