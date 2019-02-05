Forward-looking: Support for DLSS, Nvidia's replacement for traditional anti-aliasing, has been added to 3DMark's Port Royal benchmark. The end result? Much higher framerates and visuals that are significantly sharper and smoother.

Nvidia experienced performance gains of up to 50 percent in its own testing.

DLSS, short for Deep Learning Super Sampling, is a new rendering technique designed to replace traditional anti-aliasing methods through deep learning. Nvidia has billed it as a more efficient process that also improves upon image quality through sharper and smoother imagery.

Judging by Nvidia’s sample video and screenshots, that does indeed appear to be the case. The DLSS-enabled pass is significantly sharper and smoother; best yet, there’s a tangible difference in framerates.

Those wanting to put their system to the test will need a GeForce RTX graphics card (or RTX-equipped laptop), a copy of 3DMark with the Port Royal upgrade, the Windows 10 October 2018 update (version 1809 or later) and Nvidia’s new Game Ready driver for Port Royal. Once meeting those requirements, simply launch 3DMark, scroll down and select the Nvidia DLSS Feature Test.

Nvidia says DLSS is coming soon to Battlefield V, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Anthem and Metro Exodus as well as several other titles over the course of 2019.