Something to look forward to: CBS is hitching a ride aboard the anthology series bandwagon with a modern reboot of a longtime fan-favorite. If you like Black Mirror, odds are, The Twilight Zone will be right up your alley. I personally can't wait to check it out.

The return of iconic media franchise The Twilight Zone is just around the bend. On April 1, the rebooted episodic TV show will hit CBS All Access and now we’ve got an idea of what to expect.

CBS recently shared the first official trailer for the series which will be hosted by Academy Award winner Jordan Peele. It’s too early to know for certain but it appears as though CBS has managed to capture the mystique that made the original so captivating while simultaneously adding some modern flare.

Anthology series have risen in popularity as of late, the best known example being Netflix’s Black Mirror. Whereas that show primarily focuses on the unforeseen consequences of new technology, The Twilight Zone has traditionally covered a wider range of topics including science fiction, fantasy, horror and suspense, among others.

The first iteration of the show debuted in 1959 and ran through 1964 with reboots launching in the mid-80s and the early 2000s. The upcoming re-imagining will be the third revival of the series.

