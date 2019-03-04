Highly anticipated: Outside of a tease at CES, we haven't heard much in the way of official news regarding AMD's third generation Ryzen CPUs. However, that never stops the rumor mill, which currently suggests by way of Singapore retailer Bizgram that AMD will offer 16C/32T CPUs for less than $600. Bizgram's catalog also contains the rumored 12-core Ryzen 7 3700 and 3700X.

Singapore-based retailer Bizgram recently published (or leaked) an updated product catalog that offers a glance at purported Ryzen 3000-series SKUs and pricing. While none of these CPUs have been officially announced, some of the models have been leaked before. Below is a screenshot from the catalog.

The currency corresponds to Singapore dollars, so the conversion roughly works out to $560 for the Ryzen 9 3850X and $505 for the Ryzen 9 3800X. That doesn't mean that we'll see a straight 1:1 price conversion, though -- we usually don't on these types of leaks. Although, Bizgram did leak Intel's 9th generation prices with surprising accuracy.

Among the Ryzen 9 parts, we're also seeing the rumored 12C/24T CPUs, the Ryzen 7 3700 and Ryzen 7 3700X, respectively. It's been speculated that AMD's Matisse silicon and their return to a CCX design will bring more than the previous eight cores.

Bizgram's updated catalog seems to echo parts of a leak published late last year that wasn't given much credibility. Among other contentions, the leak suggested that these chips would debut in Q1 2019, which is unlikely, given AMD has stated a "mid-2019" release window by now.

AMD hasn't discussed their Ryzen 3000 series much, outside of a tease here and there. If any parts of this leak are true, AMD would certainly take a lot of wind out of Intel's sails. The pricing model seems especially questionable, as it would bring twice the cores and threads at prices comparable to the current generation of Ryzen. That, coupled with the increased cost of moving to a 7nm production node, seems untenable. That said, all we can do is wait.

We know that AMD's Ryzen 3000 chips will use a chiplet design that will pair a 7nm die with a possibly larger I/O die. Ryzen 3000 will also see the debut of the Zen 2 architecture, which will bring improved power efficiency, higher clock speeds, and a bump in raw IPC.