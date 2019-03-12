The big picture: Following the success of Black Mirror's first interactive episode, Bandersnatch, Netflix is doubling down on the unique form of storytelling. The decision could give Netflix a leg up on competitors like Hulu, Amazon and soon, Apple.

Todd Yellin, VP of product for Netflix, said during a recent keynote presentation at the FICCI Global convention on Indian Media & Entertainment Industry that Bandersnatch was a huge hit both in India and around the world. As such, it’s something they want to bet more on.

“We’re doubling down on that. So expect over the next year or two to see more interactive storytelling,” Yellin added.

The executive noted that future productions won’t necessarily be science fiction works or those with a dark theme. “It could be a wacky comedy. It could be a romance, where the audience gets to choose – should she go out with him or him,” he said.

Bandersnatch may have been a home run for Netflix but it wasn’t without controversy. As was highlighted earlier this year, the interactive flick provided an absolute treasure trove of user data for Netflix to harvest. By analyzing viewers’ choices, Netflix can build a detailed profile that would be of high interest to paying marketers.

The show also generated interest from an undesired party – Chooseco, publisher of the Choose Your Own Adventure series of books. The publisher filed a $25 million lawsuit against Netflix over licensing of the “Choose Your Own Adventure” trademark.

Lead image courtesy Ian Dyball via Shutterstock