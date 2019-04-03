In context: China is accelerating development of their own semiconductor industry as a result of ZTE being banned from the US. American firms are calling on federal policy makers to increase research funding as a means of keeping pace and growing domestic technology prowess.

The Semiconductor Industry Association representing Intel, Nvidia, and Micron is calling on US officials to increase the amount of funding being given to semiconductor businesses as a counter to investments being made into Chinese tech companies. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra is the current chairman for the trade group requesting more money.

Currently, the United States is offering $1.5 billion towards chip research and development. Over the next five years, the three major firms are asking the amount to be raised to $5 billion in addition to increasing funding for related areas of interest such as materials science.

Aside from asking for funding to produce faster and more efficient chip designs, the trade group is advocating for changes to immigration processes. The group would like to make it easier for skilled workers from India and China to gain permanent residency status so that there is no longer a burden of trying to sponsor visas.

Over a long term effort, there are calls to try and double the number of engineering and science degrees granted by 2029. Although not impossible, this is a very lofty goal that may not be in line with enough student interests.

Finally, the Semiconductor Industry Association is lobbying for changes to trade agreements to mandate better treatment in courts when intellectual property disputes arise. It is no secret that United States businesses receive less than stellar support from Chinese judges when there are accusations of trade secret theft.