In brief: With AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series processors on the way, the first generation of the CPUs are seeing some serious discounts.

The cheapest Ryzen processor you can grab is the Ryzen 5 1600, which is available for $119— $69 below the original MSRP—on Amazon and Newegg. Released in 2017, the 6-core/12-thread chip has a base clock of 3.2GHz and a turbo clock of 3.6GHz and comes bundled with the 95-watt 'Wraith Spire' cooler.

For an even better deal, Micro Center is selling the Ryzen 5 1600 for just $79.99, though this offer is only available in stores.

The second-gen Ryzen 5 2600, our choice for the best all-round value CPU, is on sale at $164.99 on both websites, while Amazon has the Ryzen 5 2600X variant, which has faster clock speeds and a better cooler, for just $179.99. Like the first generation chips, these use the AM4 socket.

AMD first teased its third-generation Ryzen CPUs at CES earlier this year. Company CEO Lisa Su will be giving the keynote speech at Computex, which begins on May 28, where we’re expecting to hear announcements on Ryzen 3000-series processors and the company’s Navi graphics architecture.

According to AdoredTV (via PC Gamer), below is a list of the next-generation Ryzen lineup, which includes two 16-core/32-thread chips. Those prices might be for companies placing bulk orders, though, not final consumer products

Ryzen 9 3850X—16C/32T, 4.3GHz to 5.1GHz, 135W TDP, $499

Ryzen 9 3800X—16C/32T, 3.9GHz to 4.7GHz, 125W TDP, $449

Ryzen 7 3700X—12C/24T, 4.2GHz to 5.0GHz, 105W TDP, $329

Ryzen 7 3700—12C/24T, 3.8GHz to 4.6GHz, 95W TPD, $299

Ryzen 5 3600X—8C/16T, 4.0GHz to 4.8GHz, 95W TDP, $229

Ryzen 5 3600—8C/16T, 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz, 65W TDP, $178

Ryzen 3 3300X—6C/12T, 3.5GHz to 4.3GHz, 65W TDP, $129

Ryzen 3 3300—6C/12T, 3.2GHz to 4.0GHz, 50W TDP, $99