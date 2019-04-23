What just happened? Digital Storm has just announced that it has started shipping its next-gen Avon laptop computers equipped with Intel’s 9th generation i7-9750H processors. The new Avons are aimed at gamers, content creators, and other professionals seeking top notch performance on the go.

Info on Intel’s newest H-series processors leaked back in February. Digital Storm confirms the i7-9750H is based on the 14nm Coffee Lake architecture. Its six cores and 12 threads boast boosted clock speeds of up to 4.5GHz. So performance is increased over the previous generation while maintaining the same TDP.

The Avon features a 17.3-inch 144Hz display in a 15-inch form factor thanks to its narrow 6mm bezel. To drive that display, Digital Storm has equipped the rigs with an 8GB Nvidia RTX 2070 "Max-P," a higher clocked version of the RTX 2070 for laptops.

The new laptops have three USB, one USB-C, one HDMI 2.0, and two Mini Display ports. They will also have an HD webcam and an SD card reader standard. Digital Storm claims the rigs are VR ready.

There are two factory-spec models. The lower end starts at $1,999 and features 16GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM and a 500GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive. The higher-spec unit ups the RAM to 32GB and the SSD to 1TB and starts at $2,349.

Digital Storm’s order page does allow budget-minded customers to configure the RAM down to 8GB and the SDD to 250GB to save up to about $130. There are also several add-ons that some users may want to consider including external optical drives and more.

All models carry a 3-year warranty with lifetime support and are available starting today.