Something to look forward to: Apple's incoming annual Worldwide Development Conference is its biggest event of the year where it will also showcase iOS 13. This year's iteration of the OS is expected to bring a number of usability improvements, one of which might be USB mouse support for the iPad.

Apple's iPad has always packed a punch in terms of hardware but their entire line-up of tablets from the recently refreshed Mini and Air to the Pro are somewhat limited by iOS, a mobile operating system perfect for media consumption, browsing, playing games and even 4K video editing, but the lack of proper file management, lackluster multi-window support, mobile browsers on tablet screens and other niggles prevent it from becoming a high-end laptop replacement, something which it's been repeatedly touted as by Apple.

One such niggle may soon be dealt with in iOS 13 as rumors of USB mouse support for the iPad have made rounds on the web. While the tablet supports keyboards and stylus input, things have stayed quiet on the mice front.

In the Connected podcast, Macstories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci mentions using a USB mouse with an iPad Pro. "What I heard is without adapters, you will be able to use any USB mouse on your iPad, but as an accessibility device," further saying "The iPad Pro has a USB-C port, so just plug in a mouse and if you have physical impairments, if you have any other kinds of motor impairments, just use a USB mouse in accessibility mode."

This raises two questions, one is whether the USB mouse support will be exclusive to the USB-C ports of the iPad Pro, ignoring the Mini and Air models, and two, whether the feature's inclusion under iOS Accessibility restricts mouse functionality in anyway as the OS doesn't currently have a cursor.

Adding to the rumor mill, Steve Troughton-Smith, a well-known developer tweeted that such a feature "*is* indeed in the works," and pro users are likely to turn it on the very first day it becomes available.

Although there's no clear timeline on the availability of USB mouse support, it could debut in iOS 13 alongside other features, which Apple is set to reveal in early June at WWDC'19.