In brief: In what comes as a surprise to nobody, it’s been confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 will have a 5G version. The news came from Verizon during the company’s Q1 2019 earnings call.

With Samsung offering a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10, it was expected that the company would do the same with the next Note series—the Note 10. Last month, hints of the phone were discovered in the Galaxy S10’s kernel source code, offering more evidence of a 5G Note.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg has now confirmed what most people suspected. “The Note and the Galaxy coming this year will both have 5G,” he said, referring to the Galaxy S10 5G, which has already been released in Korea and is rumored to arrive at Verizon on May 16.

According to The Verge, Vestberg noted that another 5G-enabled phone, presumed to be the LG V50 ThinQ, will also be coming to Verizon’s network.

It’s thought that there will be four models of the Galaxy Note 10 released: two LTE versions with different screen sizes and camera setups, and two 5G variants of those models. It’s rumored that the displays will be 6.28 inches and 6.75 inches, and the phones will come with triple-camera and quad-camera setups.

There had been reports that Samsung would be removing all the physical buttons from a version of the Note 10, much like Vivo’s Apex concept, though that always seemed highly unlikely.