What just happened? Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer mode, Red Dead Online, rolls out of beta this week with a substantial update that adds even more content to the already packed game. If you've been waiting for Rockstar's horse opera to add a bit more polish, your wish has been granted.

New Land of Opportunities co-op missions are available for both honorable and dishonorable players. Those who follow the Gunslinger path will battle the Del Lobos gang and help Marshall Davies save Valentine while players heading down the Outlaw route will assist Samson Finch in a highway robbery and pull off a heist at the Saint Denis Bank.

Both paths lead to “a rendezvous in Blackwater with a dangerous adversary,” Rockstar said.

Players will also have access to new Free Roam Missions complete with characters from the main story line in addition to three new Posse Versus Challenges. Compete to see who can nab the biggest catch in the Biggest Fish Contest, bag the most birds in the Bird Shooting Contest or…. gather the most plants in the Herb Picking Contest (yeah, apparently that’s a real thing).

Rockstar has also added poker tables to five locations: Blackwater, Tumbleweed, Valentine, Flatneck Station and Saint Denis. Here, you’ll be able to challenge friends in private, invite-only games or take a seat at a public table where the stakes are even higher.

Red Dead Online players will now have the option to choose how they interact with other players inside the game world thanks to new Offensive and Defensive playing styles.

Offensive mode allows players to interact with others as they normally would, leaving them free to engage in conflict with others. This is the default mode. For those that would rather explore the world without fear, there’s Defensive mode. In this mode, indicated by a shield icon, players will take less damage from enemies, cannot be melee attacked, lassoed, executed or targeted with auto-aim.

Other quick-hit changes include increased gold payouts, a new control scheme, new awards, global signal timers and faster weapon swaps, just to name a few.

The full changelog can be found over on Rockstar’s website or you can simply dive into Red Dead Online and discover what’s new on your own.