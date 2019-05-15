Something to look forward to: HP has released a gaming laptop that’s a little different from its rivals. The new Omen X 2S features two screens: a main 15-inch display and a 6-inch 1080p touchscreen just below that offers a variety of functions.

We’ve already seen similar dual-screen laptops in the past, most notably Asus’ ZenBook Pros, which place a 5.5-inch ScreenPad beneath the keyboard. But as we pointed out in our review, that implementation was slightly limited, with Microsoft Office applications making the best use of the feature.

With the Omen X 2S, the 1080p secondary screen can be used to run a variety of apps, watch YouTube, show system stats, view a Twitch stream, act as a second browser, double as a keypad, and more. But its most useful ability could be the way it mirrors specific parts of the main screen. The example showed by HP involved mirroring an FPS game’s mini map onto the smaller display.

The second screen is powered by HP’s Omen Command Center UI and HP Mobile View software suites, meaning there’s less work for developers when it comes to creating programs specifically for the smaller display.

The Omen boasts an RGB keyboard, N-key rollover, and 1.5mm fast action key travel. It also uses Thermal Grizzly liquid metal instead of thermal paste on the CPU, which HP says can improve performance by 28 percent in games such as Apex Legends.

The main screen comes with a 144Hz 1080p panel as standard and can be upgraded to 240Hz or the 4K HDR option. As it’s a gaming machine, it features an Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q, Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $2,099. In addition to the upgraded screen, buyers can configure the laptop up to an i9-9880H, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD.

The Omen X 2S will be available in June, while the models with a 240Hz display will be available in July.