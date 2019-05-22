In brief: Apple is selling an updated version of the LG UltraFine 4K display, a few months after removing the original 21.5-inch model from its website and discontinuing the 5K variant.

In addition to revealing the refreshed MacBook Pros that feature faster processors and revised keyboard designs yesterday, Apple started selling a new version of the LG UltraFine 4K display via its online store.

While the new display gets a size increase from 21.5-inches to 23.7 inches, the $699 price tag is unchanged. The resolution, however, drops down slightly, going from 4096 x 2304 to 3840 x 2160, all of which means the pixels-per-inch count is also lower.

While the older 4K monitor featured just one USB Type-C port, the updated version has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, used for input and for connecting multiple Thunderbolt 3 accessories such as external hard drives and even a second 4K display. You can also use the UltraFine to charge laptops that need up to 85W of power using the same connector.

The LG UltraFine 4K retains the previous version's 500cd/m2 brightness and DCI-P3 color support, while the number of USB Type-C ports increases to three.

After discontinuing its five-year-old Thunderbolt display in 2016, Apple revealed LG’s UltraFine 5K display a few months later. But the monitor had a number of issues, such as not working when near a router.

For those looking for a larger, Apple-authorized display, the company is rumored to be once again releasing its own monitor—a 31.6-inch 6K model—later this year.