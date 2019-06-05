Why it matters: Steam's hardware and software survey for May has arrived. The biggest takeaway is that Nvidia RTX cards are increasing their market share, though at a slower rate than previous months, with total ownership jumping 0.31 percent across the four products.

Pascal-based cards remain the most popular by a wide margin. The GTX 1060, which is owned by 15.69 percent of survey participants, keeps its top spot, followed by the GTX 1050 Ti (9.54 percent) and the GTX 1050 (5.02 percent). Interestingly, the GTX 1070 saw the joint-highest gains last month, jumping 0.14 points to 4.50 percent—likely due to more of the cards appearing on second-hand sites as gamers look to upgrade.

The number of RTX card owners also increased, with the RTX 2060 once again enjoying the largest boost—0.14 percent. The cheapest in the RTX line first appeared on the survey in March with a 0.26 percent share. The 2060 now stands at 0.65 percent, but it isn’t the most popular RTX model; that honor goes to the RTX 2070, which jumped 0.10 points to a 0.91 percent share.

Other big gainers in May were the GTX 1660 Ti (0.12 percent) and AMD’s HD 8600 series (0.17 percent). As usual, Nvidia dominates the list, taking up the top eleven spots, with the highest AMD card being the Radeon RX 580.

It will be interesting to see how the survey results change over the next few months following the launch of AMD’s first Navi GPU, the Radeon RX 5700 series, in July. The cards feature high-speed GDDR6 memory and support for the PCIe 4.0 interface, and are rumored to provide RTX 2070-like performance at a lower price. Their arrival could explain the slower increase in RTX purchases.

Elsewhere, Windows 10 64-bit continues its climb at the top of the OS charts as Windows 7 falls. Not surprising, given that the latter’s end of extended support date is just six months away.

In other areas, 16GB is quickly closing in on 8GB as the most popular amount of system RAM, 1920 x 1080 remains the most common primary resolution by far, and the Oculus Rift is above the HTC Vive by just 0.05 percent in the VR category.