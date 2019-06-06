A kind gesture: Naughty Dog said it wanted to give multiplayer on PS3 a proper send-off. As such, the developer is making all multiplayer DLC for the aforementioned games totally free through Labor Day weekend (September 3, 2019, to be exact). Simply launch the PlayStation Store and look for the free DLC bundles which include all gameplay and vanity items.

Developer Naughty Dog has announced plans to take the multiplayer servers for PlayStation 3 titles Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, The Last of Us and The Last of Us: Left Behind offline later this year.

With an end date looming, now is arguably the best time to experience the full breadth of the games for old time's sake.

The developer described the decision as bittersweet and while it may take some by surprise, it’s not entirely unexpected. Uncharted 2 launched nearly a decade ago in October 2009 with Uncharted 3 following in November 2011. The Last of Us wouldn’t drop until mid-2013 with its expansion arriving the following February.

Naughty Dog’s next big game, The Last of Us Part II, was announced in December 2016. We got a new gameplay trailer at E3 2018 but still don’t have a solid launch date.