Recap: Remember the Galaxy Fold? You’d be forgiven if it slipped your mind, given that Samsung has remained quiet about a relaunch since it was delayed back in April. Now, however, the company says it will announce a new release date “in the coming weeks.”

After the Fold’s screen issues were discovered in early review units by tech journalists, Samsung took the wise decision to delay the device’s release on the eve of its April 26th launch. A report from May revealed that the company had applied two fixes to the phone, was testing the updated model with South Korean carriers, and would be releasing it to the public in June, but it was later reported that Samsung wanted more time to test the changes, meaning a relaunch this month isn’t on the cards.

Now, a Samsung spokesperson has told CNET that a new release date will be revealed in the coming weeks. That’s only the launch announcement, so we still might not see Galaxy Fold availability until sometime after July.

Samsung last month said it still couldn’t confirm any shipping date for the Fold, and told customers it would cancel any preorders for the device by May 31 unless explicitly told not to do so.

While the Galaxy Fold situation isn’t anywhere close to the Note 7 debacle, it’s still a PR black eye for Samsung, and will likely see some consumers question whether paying almost $2,000 for a foldable device is a good decision.

Interestingly, one of the reasons Samsung could be taking so long to relaunch the Fold is because of the Huawei ban. With its rival’s Mate X foldable now facing possible delays, Samsung isn’t in a hurry to rush out a competing handset until it’s sure all the issues have been addressed.