Why it matters: If you’re looking for 292-inch, 8K, HDR television and happen to have won the lottery, Samsung has you covered. The Korean firm has unveiled The Wall Luxury, the latest version of its modular MicroLED screen that can be customized to a variety of sizes.

Samsung first introduced the 146-inch Wall TV at CES 2018. At this year’s event, the company said technical advancements in the ultra-fine pitch semiconductor packaging process had allowed it to make a 75-inch version. It also showed off a 219-inch variant of the TV.

Now, Samsung has announced a new version of The Wall: the aptly named The Wall Luxury. It can be configured from a home-friendly 73-inches in 2K resolution right up to 292 inches in 8K, which would cover the entirety of a large living room wall.

It’s not just massive sizes and resolutions on offer. The Wall Luxury comes with AI upscaling, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Quantum HDR technology for a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, making it a mouth-watering product for watching movies, sporting events, and playing games.

Other enticing specs include a depth of less than 30mm, a bezel-free infinity design, and customizable décor frames that allow it to blend into its surroundings. It also comes with Samsung’s ambient mode, which allows the TV to display images such as art, photos, and paintings while it’s not in use. Given the Wall Luxury's size, this should be a particularly useful feature.

The Wall Luxury will be available worldwide in July. No word on price, but with the company’s 98-inch, 8K-capable Q900 costing $100,000, expect this 292-inch TV to be an absolute fortune.