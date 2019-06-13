In brief: The phrase “the world’s best” is not only hyperbole, but it is also so over-used that it has become a cliché. Kickstarter has recognized this and is now recommending creators stop describing their products in this or any other way that is unrealistic.

Kickstarter's honesty guidelines say it would rather have projects described in more realistic language. It is not outright banning exaggerated terminology, but it is strongly advising against using it, even going so far as to create a tool to help creators with their descriptions.

For example, if users start to enter something like “the world’s best” or “world’s fastest” in the title or subtitle, a warning will appear advising them to not use exaggerations to ensure honestly in their project presentation. It only works for English language projects for now.

The new policy is more of a guideline than a hard rule.

"We expect creators to bring an exceptional level of honesty, openness, and candor to both how they present their ideas and how they run their campaigns."

“We don’t see this as a one-time quick fix, or even a crackdown,” said Meg Heim, Kickstarter’s system integrity team lead. “[The changes] will help guide creators into setting expectations that’ll help them [and their campaign] in the long run.”

Creators can still use hyperbole if they wish without direct repercussions from the platform. However, it is incentivizing users that avoid using exaggerations by highlighting their projects in the Kickstarter newsletter.

While creators will not be banned for exaggerating, the company is implementing some new integrity rules that must be followed or risk termination. For example, photorealistic renderings are no longer allowed anywhere in the project. Photos must be "authentic" and should show the product as it exists in its current state of development.

Kickstarter is trying to reign in false claims and the perception of products being more than they are. The platform has had its share of failed campaigns, so keeping projects and expectations realistic is necessary. A full list of the integrity guidelines is posted on the Kickstarter help pages.