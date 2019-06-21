Rumor mill: It’s just over two weeks until AMD’s full Ryzen 3000 family of processors arrive, and it appears Intel is concerned about the effect they may have on its own chip sales. As such, the company is reportedly planning to reduce the price of its eighth- and ninth-generation CPUs by 10 to 15 percent.

The report comes from DigiTimes, citing sources from motherboard makers. It claims Intel has already notified its downstream PC and motherboard partners about the processor price drops, which could see anything from $25 to $75 knocked off the CPUs.

If the report is accurate, the enthusiast eight-core/16-thread Core i9 9900K will be one of the chips to see a price reduction, as will the i7-9700K, and the i5-9600K. We’ll have to wait and see how much any potential changes affect the retail market, as they may be aimed more at OEMs.

AMD said its upcoming processors, based on the new Zen 2 cores, offer comparable performance against Intel’s equivalent CPUs when it comes to gaming while outperforming them in various single and multi-threaded benchmarks and being more competitively priced. The 7nm chips also have lower power consumption and come with PCIe 4.0 support, which enables devices such as Gigabyte’s "Aorus AIC Gen4" SSD card that can reach 15 GB/s.

There’s also the fact that Intel has been stuck on 14nm for nearly five years, having only just announced 10nm Ice Lake-U laptop chips at Computex, with its 10nm desktop CPU not set to arrive until 2022.

AMD’s Ryzen 3000 chips launch on July 7. Should Intel’s price drop reach individual retail components, it might soon be a good time to upgrade your PC.