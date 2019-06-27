In brief: Thanks to its bets on 7nm CPUs and GPUs, as well as a renewed focus on chiplet architectures, AMD looks like a rejuvenated company -- so much so that competitors feel forced to adapt to its impressive momentum. Now it seems Bitcoin's latest surge is making investors even happier as a result, with shares quickly approaching last year's highs.

The company has been taking a Microsoft-like approach of partnering up with others, and while it still has more to do in terms of execution, it’s finally paying off – with everyone from Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung choosing AMD silicon to power their next generation of products and cloud services.

While tech innovations are driving much of AMD’s revival, the latest development has seen the company benefiting from Bitcoin’s recent surge to nearly $13,000 per coin. AMD shares are hovering at around $30 as of writing, which is close to last year’s high, when Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were not doing very well.

To put things in perspective, AMD’s stock has risen 62% this year, and while analysts are still cautious about the company’s ability to capitalize on its renewed success in the consumer and datacenter markets, early benchmarks of its Ryzen 5 3600 look are just one of several compelling reasons to be hopeful for the company’s future.