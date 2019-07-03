The big picture: Fortnite is one of several properties partnering with Netflix for the blockbuster release of Stranger Things 3 on Independence Day. The popular sci-fi show also has tie-ins with Coca-Cola and Microsoft, arguably the biggest names in their respective industries.

Something unusual is happening in retail and it’s not limited to the Starcourt Mall. Fortnite players have recently noticed portals popping up in the game’s Mega Mall area, a tie-in with Netflix’s soon-to-be-released third season of Stranger Things.

The portals don’t transport you to The Upside Down (at least, not yet) but rather, teleport you to another section of the map.

It’s a fun crossover event and one of several related to Stranger Things 3.

Microsoft earlier this week shared a teaser for the “all-new” Windows 1.0 which was released in 1985, the same year that Stranger Things 3 is set in. Although it hasn’t been confirmed as of writing, all signs suggest this is another entertainment collaboration with Netflix.

Cola-Cola also re-released its New Coke reformulation to promote Stranger Things. Originally released in April 1985, the change didn’t exactly go over smoothly with soda fans. Executives were forced to return to the original formula just 79 days later.

Fortnite has a long history with tie-ins as well, having worked with Marvel on an Endgame mode and bringing John Wick to the game.

Stranger Things 3 premieres on Netflix on July 4, 2019.