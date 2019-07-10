In brief: The Superior Cockpit Room at the Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu serves as a flight simulator for rent during the day and a standard hotel room at night. You can't use the flight simulator on overnight stays but you do get a cool view out the window.

Airplane and flight simulator aficionados may want to add the Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu to their bucket list. Overlooking the Haneda Airport, the Japanese hotel has installed a Boeing 737-800 flight simulator in one of its rooms which it is aptly calling the Superior Cockpit Room.

Guests can rent time on the flight simulator – complete with an instructor – during the day. A 90-minute block goes for 30,000 yen (around $276). At night, an acrylic board is placed over the flight controls (so you can’t use them) and the room doubles as a standard hotel room priced at 25,300 yen ($233).

It’s a unique amenity for sure, especially if you’re really into flight simulators. Best yet, the hotel sits right near the airport so you can soak in some take-offs and landings – again, great for plane spotting (but probably not all that relaxing if you’re looking for a quiet night of sleep). Its proximity to the airport also makes it incredibly convenient for travel purposes.

Check-in time is 6 p.m. and check-out is at 10 a.m. Presumably, this is a single-night rental only so you can't stay multiple nights in a row as they need access to the flight simulator during the day.

Bookings are now being accepted. Interested parties can head over to the Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu website for reservations.