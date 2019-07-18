What just happened? Ubisoft has released its first-quarter financial report for FY2019 - 2020, and its performance has been better than expected. Part of this success comes from the PC, which has overtaken the PlayStation 4 as the company’s most profitable platform.

Between April and June, Ubisoft reported net sales of €363.4 million ($407.9 million), down 9.2 percent YoY, and net bookings of €314.2 million ($352.6 million), down 17.6 percent. Despite the decline, the figures are still better than what the company was predicting.

Ubisoft said the ongoing success of Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey helped it surpass targets, as did Player Recurring Investment, which covers DLC, season passes, subscriptions, and advertising.

When it comes to individual platforms, the PC now leads the way, accounting for 34 percent of Ubisoft’s net bookings during Q1. That’s a 24 percent increase compared to the same period last year, and puts it above the PlayStation 4 (31 percent), Xbox One (18 percent), Nintendo Switch (5 percent) and mobile games (7 percent).

A lot of the PC’s success was due to Anno 1800; Ubisoft’s only major new release during the quarter and a PC-exclusive title. It’s available on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft’s own Uplay, but not Steam.

"We did well with Anno 1800 on Epic, but the key point here is really that we continue to have very strong momentum on Uplay," said CFO Frédérick Duguet.

Ubisoft said 93 percent of its total bookings for the quarter came from digital sales, which is up from 75.2 percent last year. The company added that The Division 2 was "the industry's biggest hit since the beginning of the year," based on estimated console and PC sales.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft revealed the full library of games that will be included in its Uplay+ subscription service, which launches September 3, 2019, and will cost $15 per month.