In context: Ubisoft's bid to break into the subscription service model of gaming is picking up steam as its launch date draws near. Today the company updated its Uplay+ website with all the titles that the library will carry. Many are older games propped up by a few newer and yet to be released titles, but is it enough to get the service off the ground? You decide.

Back in June, during E3, we learned that Ubisoft was getting ready to debut its all-you-can-play subscription service called “Uplay+.” It claimed subscribers would have access to over 100 games at launch, but was shy with a list of what those games would be other than a few titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5, and a few others.

On Tuesday, Ubisoft updated its Uplay+ webpage to include all the games that will come with the service. Some of the more notable entries include yet to be released titles like Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Watch Dogs: Legion — both should be available on their release dates: October 4, 2019, and March 6, 2020, respectively.

Some currently available popular titles include Far Cry New Dawn, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, and every game in the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Prince of Persia franchises. There are even retro classics like the Rayman and Might and Magic series.

It is worth mentioning that most games are the deluxe versions that should include all available DLC. However, I’m not sure that all the extra content is enough to justify the subscription price, especially when Ubisoft disclaims the inclusion of premium content with the following:

"Where premium or special editions of the game are indicated (for example: Ultimate/Gold/Deluxe Editions), please note editions included in Uplay+ may not include all premium content. Game list and final edition(s)subject to change."

Uplay+ runs $15 per month for a catalog of around 100 games exclusively from Ubisoft that most people have already played. Compare that to a competing subscription service like PlayStation Now, which has over 600 titles from many different publishers for only $5 more per month.

Unless I have grossly underestimated its fanbase, Ubisoft is going to struggle with value delivery trying to rent its games for $15 per month. It is offering a full month free for those willing to give it a try as long as you sign up now. Maybe a free 30 days will be just enough time to figure out if it is worth it.

Uplay+ officially launches September 3, 2019.