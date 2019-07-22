Why it matters: We're two months away from 2019's iPhones but details on next year's models have already begun to surface. According to leaker Ice universe, one of these could be the arrival of 120Hz OLED displays for 2020 iPhones.

Recently, we learnt about the camera systems that could feature on 2020 iPhones and this week's leak involves the devices' display. As higher resolutions bring diminishing returns on smaller screens, they certainly can benefit from higher refresh rates to make for a faster and smoother UX.

Among the first to bring 120Hz displays to the smartphone market was the gaming focused Razer Phone, although Apple did achieve the same feat earlier that year in the tablet category with its iPad Pro 2017 models, calling it their ProMotion technology that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and adjusts according to what's happening on the screen.

With that said, OLED displays on almost all recent flagships are devoid of this technology. The noticeable exceptions include the much praised OnePlus 7 Pro with its 90Hz 'Fluid AMOLED' panel and the upcoming gamer focused Asus ROG Phone 2 that uses a 120Hz OLED display, the first smartphone to do so.

Apparently, Apple is thinking of doing the same and hopes to bring "switchable 60Hz/120Hz" panels to its iPhones next year as revealed by tipster Ice Universe. Considering that the company has already made the switch to OLED for its flagship models, it could be bringing its ProMotion technology to OLED screens on 2020 iPhones.

Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG. pic.twitter.com/4aoU303umu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 21, 2019

Although Ice Universe isn't renowned for Apple leaks, he is a reliable source on Samsung topics. With Samsung and LG being the OLED suppliers for the iPhone XS and XS Max models, this could be a possibility, and that Apple may reserve its ProMotion technology for future high-end models to distinguish them from its mid-tier offerings like the XR.