In brief: Ride quality is one of the most important aspects of a luxury vehicle. It's no surprise, then, that Ford's luxury brand is making it a key selling point of the 2020 Lincoln Aviator. Surely, Matthew McConaughey approves.

The 2020 Aviator is equipped with an array of 12 sensors that monitor motion, body movement, steering, acceleration and braking activities up to 500 times a second. Together along with the front-facing camera, the system can detect height deviations in the road ahead like a pothole or speed bump and adjust the suspension accordingly for the smoothest possible ride.

The system scans up to 50 feet ahead of the vehicle and can detect height deviations ranging from two to eight inches. With more than 23,000 inputs of data per second, it can make up to 100 adjustments in the same amount of time.

What’s more, each wheel responds independently, allowing the vehicle to tailor its response to any given road surface. And it only gets better when adding the available Air Glide Suspension which replaces the traditional hard coil springs with guided air springs.

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator goes on sale this summer starting at $51,100. Expect to pay closer to $90,000 for a well-equipped model with all the bells and whistles.