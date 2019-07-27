In brief: Heartman is portrayed by Nicolas Winding Refn, a well-known Danish film director, screenwriter and producer. He is one of several high-profile characters featured in Death Stranding with the most notable being Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead fame.

Renowned developer Hideo Kojima at last week’s San Diego Comic-Con unveiled a new trailer for Death Stranding, the mysterious game he’s been working on ever since his departure from Konami in 2015.

Dubbed the Heartman character spotlight, the cut scene focuses on a character whose heart stops every 21 minutes. He is thrust into the world of the dead for three minutes before being brought back to life by an automated external defibrillator. This happens 60 times a day – rinse and repeat.

Death Stranding is one of the most intriguing games in recent memory and has generated a ton of interest in part because we still don’t really know what all it entails.

In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.

Death Stranding launches on November 8, 2019, on the PlayStation 4 and is expected to make its way to the PC following a period of exclusivity on Sony’s console. You can pre-order it now in standard, special, digital deluxe and collector’s editions which includes, among other goodies, a full-size BB Pod.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.