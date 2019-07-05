Through the looking glass: Death Stranding, the curious action game set for release later this year from developer Hideo Kojima, has been public knowledge since mid-2016. There’s still a ton of mystery surrounding the title but one thing we no longer have to ponder is what the game would have looked like on an earlier console – say, the original PlayStation from two decades ago.

3D artist David Poster recently took the liberty of remaking the original Death Stranding announcement trailer using PlayStation-era graphics. It’s a spot-on recreation, utilizing all of the camera angles, cuts and music from the original trailer, right down to the polygon-heavy render of Norman Reedus.

Kojima himself even shared the video on Twitter – very cool.

Sony probably would have sold a lot more PlayStation Classic consoles if Death Stranding was featured on it heh.

Death Stranding is scheduled for launch on November 8, 2019, on the PlayStation 4 and will likely head to the PC following an exclusivity period. It’s available to pre-order now in standard, special, digital deluxe and collector’s editions, the latter of which includes a full-sized BB Pod.

