What just happened? LG just dropped a trailer teasing its newest smartphone idea. The 20-second trailer does not reveal much about the device, but it does appear to be foldable.

The video opens with a retro-looking game being played. A few seconds in, a second screen appears to fold out, revealing a path to IFA 2019 for the player avatar to follow. It ends with the screen folding back up showing a small display with the time and date of LG’s IFA keynote in Berlin.

Whether this will be a dual-screen foldable or something more along the lines of the Galaxy Fold with a single screen us unclear. LG did show off a dual-screen case accessory for the V50 ThinQ earlier this year. So it might be an integrated version of that.

We’ll find out at 10 am September 6 during LG’s IFA 2019 press conference.