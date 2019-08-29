What just happened? We’re used to seeing games that are little more than rip-offs of popular titles, but Blizzard Entertainment believes a free-to-play Chinese game copies its Warcraft IP so closely that it’s decided to sue.

As reported by Polygon, Blizzard alleges that Sina Games’ Glorious Saga—called Glorious World in the Play Store—is “almost entirely copied from the Warcraft games and related products.” It adds that many of the Chinese company’s games are based off well-known other franchises, including Yu-Gi-Oh!, Pokémon, and Naruto.

While the Glorious Saga’s gameplay and visuals differ from the Warcraft games, there are obvious similarities in the character designs. As you can see from the side-by-side comparisons below, they not only share the same costumes and looks but also use the same names.

"Defendants did not just copy a few discrete elements from Blizzard's Warcraft games," Blizzard said in the suit. "They created a game whose content is almost entirely copied from the Warcraft games and related products. Every character in the Infringing Game was copied from a character from the Warcraft games, and many even bear the names of popular characters from the Warcraft games such as Jaina Proudmoore, Gul'dan, and Malfurion.”

“Every monster, creature, animal, and vehicle in the Infringing Game was copied from the Warcraft games,” Blizzard added. “Weapons, amulets, and other objects were taken straight from the Warcraft games, without pretense. Audio cues and sound effects from the Warcraft games were reproduced for the Infringing Game.”

Blizzard says Sina Games has “profited handsomely” by allegedly copying elements from its famous franchise. The Warcraft creator is seeking a court order to stop the defendants running the game. It also wants Sina Games to turn over copies of the source code and the servers and computers where it’s maintained, and transfer the InstantFuns website domain to Blizzard. Additionally, it asks for “$150,000 per infringed work,” along with attorney and other fees.