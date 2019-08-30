In context: For the majority of gamers, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best video games ever made—if not the best. So, it might not surprise you to learn that the four-year-old title remains CD Projekt’s main earner, and it sold better in the first half of 2019 than it did during the same period last year.

The Polish game developer’s vice president and CFO, Piotr Nielubowicz, writes that the company’s financial results for the first half of the year were driven by strong sales of The Witcher 3. To date, the RPG has sold over 20 million copies across all platforms.

“This further confirms our belief that investing in top-quality games pays off, and that such games may continue to sell well for many years. In the first half of 2019 gamers actually purchased more copies of The Witcher 3 than during the first half of the previous year!” wrote Nielubowicz.

Elsewhere, thanks to the breathtaking publicity surrounding Cyberpunk 2077, preorders for the game are high, with one-third of digital PC preorders coming from CD Projekt’s GOG platform.

According to the company’s management board report (via PC Gamer), CD Projekt is continuing to grow. There were 953 employees as of June 30, 2019, up from 887 at the end of 2018. CD Projekt Red accounts for 777 of these, which is up from 698, while the number of GOG workers has dropped from 189 to 176.

The report also mentions a “migration towards a dual-franchise model (The Witcher and Cyberpunk) supported by several independent product lines,” which does suggest more Gwent games could be on the way— GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is coming to smartphones—and we might even see more titles set in the Witcher universe.

With The Witcher 3 arriving on the Nintendo Switch this October, expect the game to start bringing in even more money for CD Projekt. Not bad for a game released in May 2015.