Bottom line: If priced correctly, the Galaxy A90 5G is a mid-range smartphone with high-end specs that could greatly spearhead adoption of 5G among consumers. The overall design looks familiar and the internals are more than good enough for most people -- with 128 GB of internal storage, a triple camera setup, and even an on-screen fingerprint reader.

Samsung has several 5G smartphones lined up for this year, such as the Galaxy S10 5G, the Galaxy Note 10 5G, and of course the Galaxy Fold 5G which has been subject to many delays while the company has been working on its durability. These are all $1,000+ smartphones, and since consumers aren't exactly rushing to buy a new expensive mobile device every year, Samsung is also bringing 5G to the mid-range in the form of the Galaxy A90 5G.

The Korean giant has released several Galaxy A handsets that each have one high end feature while sacrificing on other specs like the processor and RAM. For example, the Galaxy A9 is equipped with a quad-camera module and the Galaxy A80 has a fancy pop-up, flip-around triple camera array that makes it the ideal option for selfie addicts.

In contrast, the Galaxy A90 has some solid specs that make it appear relatively high end. The internals include a Snapdragon 855 processor (not the Plus version) backed by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The display is a 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 OLED panel with a "Infinity-U" notch and there's an on-screen fingerprint sensor for quick unlock. The triple camera system on the rear includes a 48 megapixel main shooter, an 8 megapixel ultrawide one, and a 5 megapixel depth sensor.

The design of the casing is somewhat generic like all the A series phones, and Samsung has equipped the A90 with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 25W. There's support for Samsung DeX, but most people will likely buy it for its 5G connectivity that some iPhone users believe is already integrated in their current phone. The Galaxy A90 5G will be available in South Korea starting tomorrow and will gradually make its way to other markets.

There are two things that Samsung can do to make this phone a more attractive for people looking for a 5G phone. First, it has to be priced correctly, and there's a high chance it will be priced comfortably under $1,000. After all, it has to compete with options like Huawei's Mate 20 X 5G, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Then, it has to do a better job of updating the software on the Galaxy A90 throughout its lifecycle and make it available in markets like the EU, where people are looking for better value and typically end up buying one of Samsung's A series phones.