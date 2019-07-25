In brief: The Korean giant has revived its foldable dream and is readying it for a September launch. When put under the looking glass, the redesign shows attention to all the right details at no cost to the overall look and feel.

Samsung today announced it is confident it can release the tweaked Galaxy Fold in the coming months, starting in September for some regions. The company says it has figured out the best way to solve the durability issues with the flexible display, after taking their time to do extensive testing on new prototypes.

The first of the ironed out issues is the protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display that's now been extended beyond the bezel to make it more obvious that it isn't meant to be removed. This is by far the most important improvement when you consider that even experienced reviewers were able to mistake it for a screen protector that we all expect to be able to peel off when unboxing a mobile device.

Also worth noting is that Samsung will sell the Galaxy Fold at the same high price of almost $2,000 it had when originally launched, but at least you won't have to worry about it breaking faster than your piggy bank.

The company says it has made a number of other improvements to prevent "external particles" from getting inside the device and damaging the display, such as protective metal layers underneath. This was achieved without compromising on the overall aesthetic of the device, which is also a commendable result for the engineers behind the changes.

As you can notice in the image above that shows a comparison between the new model (bottom) and the old one (top), Samsung has added subtle protection caps to both ends of the hinge to keep debris from getting under the fragile layer of the display.

It's even easier to miss another tweak that was made to the hinge itself, where a bit of material was shaved in order to extend the useful life of what is arguably a luxury device.

Just like Samsung, rival Huawei has also pushed back the launch of the Mate X to September to avoid similar issues - but as others are preparing to jump in on the market, set to reach 30 million units by 2023, it too can't wait much longer.

In any case, a point worth noting in the Galaxy Fold story is the moment when CEO DJ Koh made a public admission that his company has been cutting corners to win the race to market, setting a good example for other tech giants like Apple who are notorious for keeping mum on the issues unless it absolutely needs to come out - as was the case with the much-awaited AirPower.