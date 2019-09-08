September 10, 2019: In the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, Apple employees are busily preparing for the launch of this year’s iPhones, which rumors indicate will be called the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11R. As the most significant update since the iPhone X itself, Apple has finally relented and will be livestreaming their keynote on YouTube, in addition to the the usual streams via Apple's website and tvOS app.

Following past trends, the new iPhones will release on September 20, ten days after their announcement. A variety of leaks (which we’ve covered in full) gives us a good description of what the series is going to look like. What isn’t changing is the prices, storage configurations, ports or the displays. In essence, we’ll get an 11R for $750 with a 6.1” LCD, and the 11 and 11 Pro will cost $1,000 and $1,100, respectively, with 5.8” and 6.5” screens.

The most significant change is the cameras. All the models will get one extra lens, with the 11R adding zoom, and the big models taking advantage of a new wide-angle model from Sony, in addition to their normal and zoom options. Apple’s sticking with 12 MP for every camera on the back, but they’re finally upgrading the front-facing model from 7 MP to 12 MP and adding 120 fps slow-motion capture.

Rounding out the exciting upgrades are a new A13 chipset potentially offering 20% superior performance, and iOS 13, which has already been demonstrated to be great for battery life.

The iPhones will also copy Samsung and Huawei’s new wireless power share features which enable them to wirelessly charge other devices; it's expected this will cooperate with the new Airpod wireless charging case. Speaking of charging, the devices might also ship with the significantly faster 18W USB brick that is currently sold separately. As a bonus there’s also a new Taptic Engine, replacing 3D Touch.

Time Zone Time Pacific Time (North America) 10:00 AM Mountain Time (North America) 11:00 AM Central Time (North America) 12:00 PM Eastern Time (North America) 1:00 PM UTC/GMT (Europe) 5:00 PM Western European Daylight 6:00 PM Central European Daylight 7:00 PM Eastern European Daylight 8:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (included so we can laugh at them) 3:00 AM