WD Black 500GB NVMe is just $80, $600 off Alienware Aurora, 55" TCL 4K Roku Smart LED TV for $529
A collection of curated tech deals for the weekendBy TechSpot Deals
We've gathered a long list of deals that should be good throughout the weekend, with a healthy combination of PC components, monitors, tablets, laptops and brand new devices from Amazon (Echo speakers and newly announced devices) and Apple (new iPad and Watch Series 5) that are now on sale. The popular 2TB Samsung 970 Evo SSD is still $200 off, but the WD Black NVMe SSD is very interesting as well.
Other highlights include the Google Pixel 2-in-1 tablet with keyboard starting at $549. A higher spec Vostro 14 5000 laptop with a 10th gen i7 Intel core processor is 45% off. Also, save $600 on an Alienware Aurora gaming desktop with RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD.
Featured Deals
- WD Black 500GB NVMe PCIe M.2 Internal SSD for $79.99 (1TB for $160) at Amazon (list price $109.99).
- Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB 6.4" Unlocked Smartphone + Galaxy Fit for $349.99 at Amazon (list price $461.99).
- LG 27UL650-W 27" 4K UHD FreeSync IPS Monitor with Adjustable Stand for $379.99 at Amazon (list price $549.99).
- 55" TCL 55R617 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV for $529 at Amazon (list price $799.99).
- Select Users: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Player for $24.99 at Amazon (use code: 4KFIRETV - list price $49.99).
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 128GB 10.1" 1920x1200 Tablet for $239.99 at Amazon (Clip Coupon - list price $329.99).
- Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1199.99 at Dell (list price $1804.99).
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Tower Desktop with GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $949.99 at Dell (use code: DTXPSAFF1 - list price $1449.99).
- Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop with 256GB SSD for $549 at Dell (list price $998.57).
- Google Pixel Slate Intel Core m3 12.3" 3000x2000 2-in-1 Tablet + Pixel Slate Keyboard for $549 (i5 Core $749, i7 Core $1349) at Amazon (list price $986.65).
- Roku Premiere+ 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $39 at Walmart (list price $49).
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD 26,800mAh 3-Port Power Bank with 27W Power Delivery and 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $67.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99).
PC Components, Networking & Storage
- Samsung 970 Evo 2TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD for $399.99 (1TB for $170) at Amazon (list price $599.99).
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 8-Core AM4 Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler (Up to 4.3GHz Max Boost) for $197.99 at Amazon (list price $329).
- WD My Passport 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99).
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX 24-Core/48-Thread Processor (up to 4.2GHz Max Boost) for $928.48 at Amazon (list price $1299).
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X 12-Core Processor (up to 4.3GHz Max Boost) for $377.39 at Amazon (list price $649).
- Tenda Nova MW6 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (2-Pack) for $63.17 at Amazon (list price $139.99).
- NZXT H700 ATX Mid-Tower PC Gaming Case with Tempered Glass Panel, Cable Management System for $109.98 at Amazon (list price $149.99).
Laptops
- Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 15.6" 1080p Slim Laptop for $314.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99).
- Asus Zenbook Flip S Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-core 13.3" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $999.99 at Amazon (list price $1399.99).
- Asus ROG Strix Intel i5-9300H 6-Core 15.6" 1080p 120Hz Laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 512GB SSD for $999 at Walmart (list price $1299).
- Asus TUF Gaming FX505 AMD Ryzen 7 R7-3750H 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop with GTX 1650 for $749 at Walmart (list price $999).
- Acer Aspire 5 Intel Core i7-8656U Quad-core 14" 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD for $549 at Walmart (list price $625).
- HP Pavilion 14 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 14" 1080p Laptop with 256GB SSD for $499 at Walmart (list price $699).
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $349.99 at Walmart (list price $499).
- HP 15 Intel Core i3-7100U 15.6" Laptop for $279 at Walmart (list price $399).
- HP 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 14" Laptop with Radeon Vega 3 Graphics for $269 at Walmart (list price $379.99).
- Acer Aspire 3 AMD A9-9420e 14" 1366x768 Laptop (4GB/128GB) for $199 at Walmart (list price $299).
Desktop Computers
- Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop with 256GB SSD for $549 at Dell (list price $998.57).
- Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Core i5-8500T 6-core Win10 Pro Ultra SFF Desktop for $630.49 at Dell (use code: SAVE35 - list price $970).
- Dell Inspiron Small 3000 Intel Core i3-8100 Quad-core SFF Desktop for $299.99 at Dell (list price $478.99).
- OverPowered DTW3 Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1080 Ti, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1199 at Walmart (list price $2099).
Monitors
- Dell U3818DW UltraSharp 38" 3840x1600 Curved IPS Monitor + $100 Dell GC for $1049.99 at Dell (list price $1499.99).
- LG 27GL650F-B 27" 1080p 144Hz 1ms IPS Gaming Monitor with FreeSync for $249.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99).
- BenQ GW2780 27" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $179).
- Dell SE2419H 24" 1080p IPS Monitor for $109 at Walmart (list price $169).
HDTVs & Home Entertainment
- New Release: 55" TCL 55R625 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV for $599.99 at Amazon.
- 55" TCL 55R617 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV for $529 at Amazon (list price $799.99).
- 55" RCA RTRU5527-W 4K UHD Roku Smart LED HDTV for $279.99 at Walmart (list price $799.99).
- Roku Premiere+ 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $39 at Walmart (list price $49).
- Roku Express+ HD Streaming Media Player for $30 at Walmart (list price $35).
- Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Slim Gaming Console for $265.99 at Walmart (list price $299.99).
- Out Today: FIFA 20 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99).
- Out 2/21: Pre-order The Last of Us Part II (PS4) for $59.99 at Amazon.
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB 6.3" Unlocked Smartphone + Galaxy Buds + Power Bundle for $949.99 at Amazon (list price $1135.57).
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB 6.8" Unlocked Smartphone + Galaxy Buds + Power Bundle for $1099.99 at Amazon (list price $1285.57).
- Google Pixel 3 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $475.99 at Amazon (list price $799).
- Razer Phone 2 64GB 5.7" 2560x1440 120Hz UltraMotion Smartphone for $399.99 at Amazon (list price $799.99).
Electronics
- Netgear Arlo Pro 2 1080p HD Wireless Security System 2 Camera Kit for $324 at Amazon (list price $479.99).
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD 26,800mAh 3-Port Power Bank with 27W Power Delivery and 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $67.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99).
- Anker PowerPort 4 40W 4-Port USB Charging Hub for $20.99 at Amazon (list price $25.99).
- Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 Special Edition Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $240.99).
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $299.95).
- Anker ZOLO Liberty True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds for $69 at Amazon (Clip $10 Coupon - list price $79).
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones for $49.99 at Amazon (Clip $10 Coupon - list price $59.99).
Amazon Devices
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Free Echo Show 5 for $249 at Amazon (list price $338.99).
- Prime Exclusive: Blink XT2 Outdoor Indoor 2-Camera Smart Security Kit for $134.99 at Amazon (list price $179.99).
- Amazon Cloud Cam 1080p Security Camera with Night Vision, Two-Way Audio for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
- Echo Buds Wireless Earbuds with Bose Active Noise Reduction for $129.99 at Amazon.
- Echo Studio High-Fidelity Smart Speaker with 3D Audio, Dolby Atmos for $199.99 at Amazon.
- 3rd Gen Echo Smart Speaker for $99.99 at Amazon.
- Invite Only: Echo Frames Eyeglasses with Alexa for $179.99 at Amazon.
- Invite Only: Echo Loop Smart Ring with Alexa for $129.99 at Amazon.
- Echo Flex Plug-in Smart Speaker for $24.99 at Amazon.
- Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp for Kids for $29.99 at Amazon.
- Amazon Smart Oven 4-in-1 Convection Oven, Microwave, Air Fryer, Food Warmer + Echo Dot for $249.99 at Amazon.
Apple Devices
- Pre-order New Apple iPad 128GB 10.2" Retina WiFi Tablet for $399.99 at Amazon (list price $429).
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm Smartwatch for $384.99 (44mm for $415) at Amazon (list price $399).
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169 at Amazon (list price $199).
- Apple MacBook Pro Intel Core i9 8-core 15" 2880x1800 Retina Display Laptop with Radeon Pro 560x, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2499 at Amazon (list price $2799).
- Apple Macbook Air 8th Gen Intel Core i5 13.3" 2560x1600 Laptop (8GB/128GB) for $999.99 at Amazon (list price $1099).
- Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet for $674.99 at Amazon (list price $799).
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Smartwatch for $199 (42mm for $229) at Amazon (list price $279).
Tools & Home Improvement
- eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition 1200Pa High Suction WiFi Robot Vacuum for $199.99 at Walmart (list price $289).
- iRobot Roomba 680 3-Stage Robot Vacuum for $229.99 at Walmart (list price $299).
- TP-Link HS200 Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch (3-Pack) for $59.99 at Amazon (Clip $20 Coupon - list price $79.99).
- Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Alexa Enabled Smart Coffee Maker + 3rd Gen Echo Dot for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99).
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 60W LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit (3x Light Bulbs, Hub) for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $159.99).
- Philips Hue White LED Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit with 3x A19 Bulbs and Hub for $54.79 at Amazon (list price $79.99).
- AUKEY 1200 Lumens Dimmable LED Floor Lamp (Variable Color Temp) for $39.99 at Amazon (Clip $30 Coupon - list price $59.99).