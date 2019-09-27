We've gathered a long list of deals that should be good throughout the weekend, with a healthy combination of PC components, monitors, tablets, laptops and brand new devices from Amazon (Echo speakers and newly announced devices) and Apple (new iPad and Watch Series 5) that are now on sale. The popular 2TB Samsung 970 Evo SSD is still $200 off, but the WD Black NVMe SSD is very interesting as well.

Other highlights include the Google Pixel 2-in-1 tablet with keyboard starting at $549. A higher spec Vostro 14 5000 laptop with a 10th gen i7 Intel core processor is 45% off. Also, save $600 on an Alienware Aurora gaming desktop with RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD.

Featured Deals

PC Components, Networking & Storage

Laptops

Desktop Computers

Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop with 256GB SSD for $549 at Dell (list price $998.57).

at Dell (list price $998.57). Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Core i5-8500T 6-core Win10 Pro Ultra SFF Desktop for $630.49 at Dell (use code: SAVE35 - list price $970).

at Dell (use code: - list price $970). Dell Inspiron Small 3000 Intel Core i3-8100 Quad-core SFF Desktop for $299.99 at Dell (list price $478.99).

at Dell (list price $478.99). OverPowered DTW3 Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1080 Ti, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1199 at Walmart (list price $2099).

Monitors

Dell U3818DW UltraSharp 38" 3840x1600 Curved IPS Monitor + $100 Dell GC for $1049.99 at Dell (list price $1499.99).

at Dell (list price $1499.99). LG 27GL650F-B 27" 1080p 144Hz 1ms IPS Gaming Monitor with FreeSync for $249.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99).

at Amazon (list price $349.99). BenQ GW2780 27" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $179).

at Amazon (list price $179). Dell SE2419H 24" 1080p IPS Monitor for $109 at Walmart (list price $169).

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB 6.3" Unlocked Smartphone + Galaxy Buds + Power Bundle for $949.99 at Amazon (list price $1135.57).

at Amazon (list price $1135.57). Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB 6.8" Unlocked Smartphone + Galaxy Buds + Power Bundle for $1099.99 at Amazon (list price $1285.57).

at Amazon (list price $1285.57). Google Pixel 3 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $475.99 at Amazon (list price $799).

at Amazon (list price $799). Razer Phone 2 64GB 5.7" 2560x1440 120Hz UltraMotion Smartphone for $399.99 at Amazon (list price $799.99).

Electronics

Amazon Devices

Apple Devices

Tools & Home Improvement