In brief: If you’re a fan of the upcoming Mac Pro’s cheese grater-style design but won't abandon the PC, case maker Dune could have the perfect solution. The company is about to launch a Kickstarter campaign for the Dune Pro, a PC case that looks very similar to Apple's expensive product.

As reported by The Verge, the Dune Pro features a stainless steel frame and is covered in tiny ventilation holes on the front and rear, just like the Mac Pro. There are also two USB Type-C ports at the top that support USB 3.0 and USB 3.1, and an aluminum enclosure for housing your components.

One difference between the Dune Pro and the Mac Pro is that it lacks the latter’s slide-out design and swiveling handles that allow the shell to slide off. Instead, the sides pop off like a standard PC case.

The Dune Pro supports Mini ATX, mATX, EATX, and EEB motherboards and is designed to use 120mm, 240mm, or 360mm AIO radiators. For those who prefer air coolers, there’s 160mm CPU clearance, meaning it supports Noctua’s NH-D15.

The case also comes with 7 PCI slots, an HDD enclosure for three drives, and five SSD trays. For those who want it to look even closer to a Mac Pro, there’s an optional “sound dampening accessory” front panel that has extra latticed holes. You can check out the full list of specs here.

“We believe the power to choose is not just for the pros, it’s for everyone. No matter who you are, Dune Pro is a PC case that gives you limitless ways to personalize for your needs. Dune Pro is a PC case that’s engineered for a range of industry standard parts. It was designed to give you the flexibility and freedom to customise configurations,” writes Dune.

The Dune Pro will be available to order on Kickstarter starting October 21st