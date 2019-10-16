In a nutshell: In a livesteam on Tuesday, Riot Games revealed that it has been busy preparing some new titles for launch. Three League of Legends spin-offs are slated for release in 2020. Three others are still in early development, but at least one of them is not going to be based on LoL.

October 27 is League of Legends’ 10th anniversary. To celebrate, Riot games announced LoL: Wild Rift on Tuesday, which is a 5v5 version of the game for consoles and mobile devices. But that wasn’t the end of the party.

In addition to League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot revealed that it is preparing to launch six other new games — Teamfight Tactics (mobile), Legends of Runeterra, and LoL Esports Manager. Three as yet untitled releases codenamed Project A, L, and F, are also in the works.

Teamfight Tactics is an auto-battler game for PC based in the LoL universe. It is being ported to Android and iOS and should be available Q1 2020. If you have already been playing the game on PC, your progress will transfer to the stand-alone mobile app.

Legends of Runeterra is a card battler also set in the world of League of Legends. It will be coming to PC, iOS, and Android. Players can pre-register for a chance to play a preview slated for October 15-20. There will also be another testing period in November, but Riot does not have a window scheduled yet. A final closed beta will occur in Q1 2020 with the game to follow later that year.

League of Legends: Esports Manager is a simulation that puts users in the shoes of an LoL pro team manager. The game requires players to build a team by signing talent to contracts and winning its way to the LoL World Championships. It may even incorporate using real-life stats from professional teams in real-time. The game is also due out some time in 2020.

Project A is a competitive shooter like Overwatch and is one of the few games announced that is not set in the LoL universe. So no Champions will be seen here. Instead, it will take place on a future version of Earth and will star “a lethal cast of characters.” Unfortunately, since the game is still in early development, Riot did not have a release window. It did, however, have some screenshots to show off (above).

Project L is another title in early development. Riot did not have much to say about it other than it would be a fighting game. Likewise, very little information was proffered on Project F other than it was going to be an “open-world” game.

Here we were thinking that Riot Games was content running its flagship franchise. It would seem that the developer has been very busy behind the scenes getting ready to bring fans more LoL and non-LoL action.