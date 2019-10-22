In brief: Razer is best known for its vast array of gaming-oriented mice, keyboards, and headsets, but now, it wants you to associate high-end gaming monitors with its brand, too. Razer's first-ever gaming display, the "Raptor 27," is now available for purchase.

The monitor was first announced back in January, but today is the first day you can snag one for yourself. The nine-month wait between its initial announcement and release hasn't brought much in the way of changes, though, for better or worse.

It still has ultra-thin bezels, fancy RGB lighting, and support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. One of the more gamer-friendly features present in the Raptor 27 can be found in its stand -- it can be tilted back at a 90-degree angle, which gives you much easier access to its connectivity ports.

In terms of concrete specs, the Raptor 27 is, as the name suggests, a 27" device. It has a 2560x1440p, IPS panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a response time of 1-7ms, depending on your monitor settings. The Raptor 27 has an HDR400 certification, with 420 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 1000:1.

Unlike other monitors, Razer also says the Raptor 27 has a built-in CNC cable management system, which runs through the back of the stand. Speaking of cords and connectivity, the Raptor 27 has one HDMI 2.0b port, a USB C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a headphone jack.

If all of that sounds like your cup of tea, you can snag the Raptor 27 from Razer's website (or your retailer of choice) for $699.